World C/ship bound Petterson-Griffith pays courtesy call on DoS Ninvalle following Orlando success

Following his success at the just concluded 18th Annual NAPF/FESUPO Pan-American Regional Powerlifting Championships where he captured gold medals in both the 93kg Open Classic (Raw) and Equipped segments, Carlos Petterson-Griffith and his colleague Franklyn Brisport-Luke paid a courtesy call on Director of Sport, Steve Ninvalle.

At his Middle Street, Georgetown Office, Ninvalle welcomed both athletes who were part of a seven-member team to the championships where all but one of the athletes medaled, Guyana ending with six gold and two silver medals.

Brisport-Luke who captured silver in both competitions contesting the Masters 11 66kg categories and Petterson-Griffith took the opportunity to thank the Director for the support provided for his last sojourn where the latter athlete also broke several records.

Ninvalle reiterated the National Sports Commission’s drive to further the development of Sport in Guyana and informed the duo along with Petterson-Griffith’s Manager, Nicona Searles that the Hon. Minister Charles Ramson Jr. has a vested interest in and a comprehensive programme to achieve this.

Petterson-Griffith has been selected for 2021 World Classic Powerlifting Championship which will take place from 23rd September – 3rd October in Halmstad, Sweden. He is the lone Guyanese athlete who will compete at the biggest show in the sport; over 600 athletes are expected to compete.