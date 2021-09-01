Latest update September 1st, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Venezuelan held with illegal guns near Black Banana

Sep 01, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Region One Police on Monday detained a Venezuelan man after he was found walking along the Black Banana Access Trail with two illegal shotguns.

The shotguns that were found in their possession

The Venezuelans in custody for carrying two illegal guns

Black Banana is a mining area located some miles away from Matthews Ridge, North West District, Region One. According to police reports, the man was held with the weapons around 13:30hrs.
Ranks from that district were at the time carrying out a mobile patrol along the Black Banana Access Trail when they spotted him walking along the trail with the weapons wrapped in transparent plastic.
Ranks stopped the man and upon a closer inspection of his weapons, they realised that the Venezuelan was carrying two shotguns, a 12 gauge and a 16 gauge. The serial numbers for both guns were scrapped off and the butt for one of the guns was sawn off. Asked for documents, he had none and as a result he was detained and taken into custody. Pic saved as shotguns

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Walter Grant-Stuart places 13th in C5 Time Trials

Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Walter Grant-Stuart places 13th in C5...

Sep 01, 2021

Thirty-six year-old Walter Grant-Stuart, Guyana’s lone participant at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games took to the Fuji International Speedway yesterday for the first of his two events, the C5 Time...
Read More
EBFA ATC scouting commence following all covid-19 guidelines and measures – Winter

EBFA ATC scouting commence following all covid-19...

Sep 01, 2021

Three centurions in ORSCA playoffs

Three centurions in ORSCA playoffs

Sep 01, 2021

RHT Namilco Thunderbolt Flour Teams spearheading construction of home for less fortunate family- several donors on board

RHT Namilco Thunderbolt Flour Teams spearheading...

Sep 01, 2021

World C/ship bound Petterson-Griffith pays courtesy call on DoS Ninvalle following Orlando success

World C/ship bound Petterson-Griffith pays...

Sep 01, 2021

More than 90 hopefuls try out for U20 Men’s National Team

More than 90 hopefuls try out for U20 Men’s...

Sep 01, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]