Venezuelan held with illegal guns near Black Banana

Kaieteur News – Region One Police on Monday detained a Venezuelan man after he was found walking along the Black Banana Access Trail with two illegal shotguns.

Black Banana is a mining area located some miles away from Matthews Ridge, North West District, Region One. According to police reports, the man was held with the weapons around 13:30hrs.

Ranks from that district were at the time carrying out a mobile patrol along the Black Banana Access Trail when they spotted him walking along the trail with the weapons wrapped in transparent plastic.

Ranks stopped the man and upon a closer inspection of his weapons, they realised that the Venezuelan was carrying two shotguns, a 12 gauge and a 16 gauge. The serial numbers for both guns were scrapped off and the butt for one of the guns was sawn off. Asked for documents, he had none and as a result he was detained and taken into custody. Pic saved as shotguns