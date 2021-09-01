Venezuelan held with illegal guns near Black Banana

Latest update September 1st, 2021 12:59 AM
Sep 01, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Region One Police on Monday detained a Venezuelan man after he was found walking along the Black Banana Access Trail with two illegal shotguns.
Black Banana is a mining area located some miles away from Matthews Ridge, North West District, Region One. According to police reports, the man was held with the weapons around 13:30hrs.
Ranks from that district were at the time carrying out a mobile patrol along the Black Banana Access Trail when they spotted him walking along the trail with the weapons wrapped in transparent plastic.
Ranks stopped the man and upon a closer inspection of his weapons, they realised that the Venezuelan was carrying two shotguns, a 12 gauge and a 16 gauge. The serial numbers for both guns were scrapped off and the butt for one of the guns was sawn off. Asked for documents, he had none and as a result he was detained and taken into custody. Pic saved as shotguns
Sep 01, 2021Thirty-six year-old Walter Grant-Stuart, Guyana’s lone participant at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games took to the Fuji International Speedway yesterday for the first of his two events, the C5 Time...
Sep 01, 2021
Sep 01, 2021
Sep 01, 2021
Sep 01, 2021
Sep 01, 2021
Kaieteur News – The same time I read where a pandit was attacked and killed by drunken men for noise nuisance, I saw... more
Kaieteur News – The month of August is the perfect example of how the government is taking one step forward and two... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The question has to be asked. Are some people in Caribbean countries becoming... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]