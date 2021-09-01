Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Walter Grant-Stuart places 13th in C5 Time Trials

Thirty-six year-old Walter Grant-Stuart, Guyana’s lone participant at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games took to the Fuji International Speedway yesterday for the first of his two events, the C5 Time Trials and he ended 13th.

Grant-Stuart was timed at 1:04:17.69 in the event that was won by the very experienced 36 year-old Daniel Abraham Gebru of the Netherlands in 42:46.45. Gebru, also a Track cyclist, ended 4th at the 2016 Paralympic Games held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; he also the defending C4-5 Road Race champion.

The silver medal went to 2016 Paralympic Games winner, Ukraine’s Yehor Dementyev who clocked 43:19.11, eh is another very experienced campaigner having also competed in Track and attended multiple World Championships (Track & Road), like Gebru.

The bronze medal claimed by 26 year-old Australian, Alistair Donohoe in 43:36.80, he had won the silver medal in Rio in 2016 (placed 5th in the Road Race) and is another seasoned campaigner.

Grant-Stuart, like the top three in the Time Trials will be in action again on Friday in the C4-5 Road Race on the same course, Fuji International Speedway.