TIGI member blasts Govt. for secrecy on pollutants in Liza oil, gas

Kaieteur News – Alfred Bhulai, a member of the Transparency Institute Guyana Incorporated (TIGI), recently criticized the Government over secrecy in relation to the composition of the oil and gas produced from the Liza field.

In a letter published by Kaieteur News, Bhulai said TIGI made enquiries but was told by ExxonMobil’s local subsidiary, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL), that it should ask the Government for the analysis of the oil and gas from the wells.
“We asked,” Bhulai said, “but the oil and gas compositions have not been forthcoming… We don’t know how much sulphur or other pollutants are associated therewith.”
Despite being called out on this matter, the Government has let an entire week to pass without explaining why it has not released the information requested by TIGI on the oil and gas compositions.
Bhulai wrote the letter in response to an article from the Department of Public Information (DPI), which stated that the gas-to-shore project would significantly lower emissions.
It quoted two Senior Environmental Officers of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) – Tashanna Redmonds from the Technical Services division and Joel Gravesande who heads the Oil and Gas department.
DPI also pointed to a study done by K&M Advisors for the David Granger administration, which estimates that the gas-to-shore project would lower Guyana’s emissions.
However, if the public is not privy to information on the oil and gas compositions, it cannot independently verify the Government’s statements.
This has been the modus operandi for the government on several oil related matters, whereby it claims to be transparent and prudent in its management but withholds vital tools necessary for public verification.
The public is yet to see the local content reports, which ExxonMobil has been submitting, the Stabroek Block production reports, the audit report of ExxonMobil’s pre-contract costs, and the Payara report produced by the controversial consultant, Alison Redford.
Earlier this month, President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, claimed the Government has been transparent in its management of the oil industry. When pointed to these glaring contradictions to his claims, the President said, “I do not believe that we have been hiding anything as it relates to the oil and gas sector. Every piece of information that the government has, every discussion we have had, any change in any agreement, it has been shared with the public.”
Ali also noted that his government is working on a website, which would house all the production, expenditure, and revenue collection details on the oil sector. He gave no timelines for when this would be completed or when the reports Kaieteur News enquired about would be released.

 

