Three centurions in ORSCA playoffs

Three batsmen chalked up centuries in the playoff round that occurred on Sunday at various venues across the Greater Toronto Area in the 2021 Ontario Round-Arm Softball Cricket Association (ORSCA) Regular Season 20-overs competition.

Faheer Juman hit 119 for Renegades, while Rawl Scott scored 107 for Spartans and Devindra Ramkissoon made 105 for Brampton Gladiators.

The Guyanese-born players displayed their talent in hot sunshine. Juman’s innings went in vain though as his side Renegades suffered a six-wicket loss to Fusions. Renegades totalled 186-8 off the 20-overs, while Fusions replied with 188-4 in the penultimate over. Shivnarine Sanichar grabbed four wickets for the Fusions combination. When his team chased down the target, Syed Hamid led the way with 62 while teenager Navindra Nauth supported with 57. David Bhagwandin snatched three wickets for 29 runs from four overs.

The right-handed Scott slammed a series of boundaries to see Spartans raced to 235-4 from the allotment of 20-overs while 11-Man Army only responded with 147 all out off the 20-overs. Asif Ali and Amir Khan contributed 45 and 35 respectively for Spartans. Tribo Singh made a fighting 32 for 11-Man Army as Fazil Gani and Edward Morrison captured two wickets apiece delivering for Spartans.

Ramkissoon continued his dominance with the bat this year registering his second hundred. He received solid support from the stalwart Bobby Parasnauth who made 85 as Brampton Gladiators piled up a sufficient 251-2 at the expiration of the 20-overs, while Cool Runningz were left stranded at 93-9 from the 20-overs. Mukesh Jaglall was the only standout batter for the losers with 48 as Shafeek Hanif finished with 4-17 from four overs.

Details from the other matches were not available. However, the quarter-final stage is set for September 11 with the semis the next day. The championship game is billed for September 18 at a venue to be named.