Three bodies found at separate locations

Sep 01, 2021 News

– Cops seek help identifying one

Kaieteur News – Within the last five days, three bodies have been found at three different locations across Guyana.

The unidentified body found at “S Bend Backdam,” Region Eight

The first corpse, according to police was found last Thursday at ‘S’ Bend Backdam, Region Eight. It is yet to be identified; however detectives there described the remains to be that of a young Amerindian man. Investigations so far are leading them in the direction that he might have committed suicide.
Nevertheless, a post mortem examination is yet to be conducted on the body to determine exactly how he died. Ranks are now seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the man before this is done.
Anyone who might be able to assist in identifying the man is asked to contact police on telephone numbers, 620-6836, 625-1453, 226-6978 or 225-8196.
On Tuesday two more bodies were found, one around 14:00hrs. floating in a trench at Ramlass, Port Mourant, Corentyne, Berbice, Region Six, and another around 12:00hrs. in a house at Uitvlugt, West Coast Demerara (WCD), Region Three.

Sukhu’s body lying in a trench at Ramlass, Port Mourant

The remains found at Ramlass were identified to be that of Anand Sukhu better known as ‘Kero Boy,’ 43, of Babu John. Sukhu was last seen alive early that day by residents drinking rum beside the Port Mourant Public Road. Hours later, his body was discovered, lying face down in the trench. Crime scene experts found no marks of violence about his body but noted that he was bleeding from the nose.
As regards to the corpse found in Uitvlugt, detectives identified it to be that of Winston John. John’s body was discovered in a decomposed state lying on the floor of his home. He was last seen alive around 15:30hrs. on Friday last. Investigators have since learnt that John was an individual who suffered from many health conditions and may have died of natural causes.

 

