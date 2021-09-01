Some people want tell yuh how to spend yuh own money!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Deh gat some people who working along with yuh and dem earning even and straight with yuh. But dem watching wat yuh earning more dan dem concern wit wat dem carrying home.

When pay day come, dem always gat some sad story. And is like dem feel yuh don’t have any responsibilities. Dem feel yuh obligated fuh lend dem money. And dem is like hard paymaster. Yuh does gat to wait years fuh get back yuh money. And when yuh ask dem about it, dem more vex dan you. Is like if you do dem something wrong by asking back fuh yuh own money.

But it don’t end there. Nuff ah dem want tell yuh how fuh spend yuh own money. Dem does always be criticising how yuh spend yuh money. Dem even gat de temerity fuh tell yuh how yuh must put yuh money to good use.

In fact, nuff ah dem want spend it fuh yuh. Dem getting pay same time with yuh but dem coming fuh bum a raise from yuh pun pay day. Dem always gat some sad story. Or dem coming fuh a loan and when yuh tell dem yuh can’t lend dem, dem does scandalise yuh name and tell people how yuh cheap

But why dem gat fuh decide how yuh must spend yuh money. Is yuh own money and nobody must tell yuh how fuh spend it. If yuh want waste it, dat is yuh own business. Your money, your choice.

Talk half and keep away from bums!