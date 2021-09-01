Latest update September 1st, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Some people want tell yuh how to spend yuh own money!

Sep 01, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Deh gat some people who working along with yuh and dem earning even and straight with yuh. But dem watching wat yuh earning more dan dem concern wit wat dem carrying home.
When pay day come, dem always gat some sad story. And is like dem feel yuh don’t have any responsibilities. Dem feel yuh obligated fuh lend dem money. And dem is like hard paymaster. Yuh does gat to wait years fuh get back yuh money. And when yuh ask dem about it, dem more vex dan you. Is like if you do dem something wrong by asking back fuh yuh own money.
But it don’t end there. Nuff ah dem want tell yuh how fuh spend yuh own money. Dem does always be criticising how yuh spend yuh money. Dem even gat de temerity fuh tell yuh how yuh must put yuh money to good use.
In fact, nuff ah dem want spend it fuh yuh. Dem getting pay same time with yuh but dem coming fuh bum a raise from yuh pun pay day. Dem always gat some sad story. Or dem coming fuh a loan and when yuh tell dem yuh can’t lend dem, dem does scandalise yuh name and tell people how yuh cheap
But why dem gat fuh decide how yuh must spend yuh money. Is yuh own money and nobody must tell yuh how fuh spend it. If yuh want waste it, dat is yuh own business. Your money, your choice.
Talk half and keep away from bums!

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Walter Grant-Stuart places 13th in C5 Time Trials

Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Walter Grant-Stuart places 13th in C5...

Sep 01, 2021

Thirty-six year-old Walter Grant-Stuart, Guyana’s lone participant at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games took to the Fuji International Speedway yesterday for the first of his two events, the C5 Time...
Read More
EBFA ATC scouting commence following all covid-19 guidelines and measures – Winter

EBFA ATC scouting commence following all covid-19...

Sep 01, 2021

Three centurions in ORSCA playoffs

Three centurions in ORSCA playoffs

Sep 01, 2021

RHT Namilco Thunderbolt Flour Teams spearheading construction of home for less fortunate family- several donors on board

RHT Namilco Thunderbolt Flour Teams spearheading...

Sep 01, 2021

World C/ship bound Petterson-Griffith pays courtesy call on DoS Ninvalle following Orlando success

World C/ship bound Petterson-Griffith pays...

Sep 01, 2021

More than 90 hopefuls try out for U20 Men’s National Team

More than 90 hopefuls try out for U20 Men’s...

Sep 01, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]