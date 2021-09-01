RHT Namilco Thunderbolt Flour Teams spearheading construction of home for less fortunate family- several donors on board

The Members of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club Namilco Thunderbolt Flour cricket teams under the leadership of Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster has undertaken their biggest ever developmental project. The RHT Namilco Thunderbolt Under21 and First Division teams would be spearheading the construction of a 20 feet by 24 feet flat concrete home for an ailing elderly couple and their fourteen years old daughter in the village of Bloomfield, located in the lower Corentyne area.

Foster explained that the teams got involved after sixty three years Chunilall Sonaroo visited the club office, pleading for assistance and after a two days of investigating the background of the request, the RHTYSC and the teams agreed to come on board. Sanoroo is a sixty three years old pensioner who lives in a house on the verge of falling down and is kept in place by ropes. His fifty five years old wife is a type two diabetes patient who is unable to walk and is in deteriorating health, while his daughter has type one diabetes and also suffers from pneumonia. All of the family savings has been exhausted on medical expenses and the youth has to use insulin twice a day in an ongoing battle to stay alive. With his wife unable to work due to her physical condition, the family only financial income is Sonaroo meagre pension from Guysuco and the National Insurance Scheme, which are used mainly for medical purposes.

Foster using his social media account appealed to the general public on behalf of the teams and the response has been unbelievable. Construction of the new home is expected to start shortly with the support of overseas based Guyanese Raj Bharrat, the Crabwood Creek Relief group, Florida – Guyana Hope organisation and Regal Stationery.

Contractor Navin Deokissoon of Navin and Sons Construction would also play a major role in the setting up of the home, which is expected to be completed by the end of September. Regal Stationery has also committed to supplying two beds, a fridge and stove for the new home which would include two bedrooms, a living room, complete kitchen, toilet and bathroom. Plans are also there for a concrete sidewalk to cater for a wheel chair.

The teams are also coordinating assistance in the form of grocery supplies, medical items, clothing, footwear and educational materials from numerous overseas and local donors who have responded to the club’s plea. Foster, stated that the club would just oversee the proper use of the funds as the donors and the family would be spending the funds themselves. He expressed gratitude to Mr Bharrat of the Guyana- Florida Hope group for his support and also to Regal Stationery along with the management of Navin and Sons Construction.

Thanks were also expressed to the many overseas and local donors who have contributed cash, medical items, food hampers and clothing to the family. All funds received have been deposited into a Republic Bank account in the name of the family and would be used for expenses in the future.

The long serving RHTYSC Secretary/CEO who is also the President of the Berbice Cricket Board, Vice President of the Guyana Cricket Board and a Director of Cricket West Indies stated that the club was delighted to assist the family as they deserved it. The club has undertaken thousands of projects to make a positive difference but Foster said that this was a very special one as the Sonaroo family was totally committed to improving their lives. Persons who wish to assist the family can contact them on 663 1981.

The RHT Namilco Thunderbolt Flour under 21 and First Division teams are sponsored by the National Milling Company of Guyana, located at Agricola, East Bank Demerara. The teams are led by national players Kevlon Anderson, Eon Hooper respectively and includes players like Clinton Pestano, Kevin Sinclair, Shawn Perriera, Jonathan Rampersaud, Slyus Tyndall, Junior Sinclair, Delbert Hicks, Jason Sinclair, Khemraj Mahadeo, Shemaine Campbelle and others.