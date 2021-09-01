Police corporal charged for extorting $400,000, released on bail

Latest update September 1st, 2021 12:59 AM
Sep 01, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A member of the Guyana Police Force (GPF), who was caught in a sting operation collecting money from a criminal suspect’s relative, on Monday made his second court appearance and was released on bail.
On Monday, Corporal, Omale Damon, appeared before Senior Magistrate, Leron Daly, in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts and when the matter was called, he used the opportunity to make a bail application to the court which was granted by the Magistrate. The defendant was granted bail in the sum of $50,000 on each charge and the matter was adjourned to October 11, 2021.
On August 13, 2021, Damon had made his first court appearance where he was remanded to prison. Kaieteur News had reported that the defendant had denied the charges which were previously read to him by Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan.
It was reported that he was slapped with three counts of corrupt transaction. According to information, Damon had collected a total of $400,000 from the relative of a suspect for the release of the suspect who was in custody for the possession of a firearm.
Moreover, he was also charged for collecting an additional $80,000, which lead to his arrest after he was caught collecting the money from the suspect’s girlfriend. This lead to him being arrested and subsequently charged and placed before the court.
