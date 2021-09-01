Ministry of Health records 9 additional deaths

Kaieteur News – Yesterday, the Ministry of Health reported that nine persons who contracted the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease have died. As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 622.

According to the Ministry, the latest fatalities are that of three women, a 91-year-old and a 71-year-old both from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and a 66-year-old from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), and six men, a 58-year-old, a 73-year-old, an 82-year-old and an 88-year-old all from Region Four and a 42-year-old along with a 56-year-old from Region Two (Pomeroon-Supernaam).

All nine persons died over a three-day period (August 29 to 31) while receiving treatment at a medical facility.

Further, the Ministry in its daily COVID-19 dashboard recorded 145 new infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 25,548.

Presently there are 33 patients admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 99 in institutional isolation, 1,776 in home isolation and six in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 23,018 persons who tested positive have recovered.

