Bandit knocked into gutter after robbing woman, remanded

Kaieteur News – Thirty-five-year-old Junior Stewart, a graphic designer, of Thomas Street, Kitty, Georgetown, who was reportedly knocked into the gutter by a businesswoman after he allegedly robbed her, on Monday made his first court appearance and was remanded to prison.

Stewart appeared before Magistrate, Sunil Scarce, in the Diamond/Grove Magistrate’s Court. He denied the charge, which alleges that on August 27, 2021, at Lot 313 Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara, while being armed and in the company of others he robbed Charmaine De Mendonca of Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara.

According to the police, the defendant and his accomplices allegedly stole $1,500 US currency, $290,000 Guyana currency, an iPhone XR and several documents.

Magistrate Scarce remanded Stewart to prison and the matter was adjourned to September 28, 2021.

Kaieteur News had reported that a group of men had allegedly robbed a businesswoman, but after being robbed, the woman reportedly trailed the men. Upon spotting them in their getaway car, she fearlessly drove her Audi SUV into them, which caused their car to turn turtle.

The woman, Charmaine De Mendonca, had reportedly run them off a street located in the Golden Grove Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara, around 14:00hrs, last Friday. It was reported that the incident took place in the vicinity of Mark’s Poolside.

De Mendonca had gone to a bank in the Diamond area earlier that afternoon to withdraw money. Just as she was about to enter her car, three armed bandits pulled up in a silver Toyota 212 and relived her of the cash and drove away. Angered by the situation the woman decided to follow them in her SUV. When they noticed she was trailing them, they tried to increase their speed but it was futile.According to information, after the woman caught up with the bandits she slammed her car into the rear end of their car, and the impact caused their 212 to topple over into a gutter.

It was reported that the three men exited the car and decided to run but Stewart was not so lucky. The woman sped behind him and knocked him over. This resulted in him being pitched into a nearby gutter.

Residents then called and reported the incident to the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and upon arrival; ranks handcuffed Stewart who was then taken to the hospital.

The defendant was treated for his injuries, and then placed in custody.

Additionally, in 2016, Stewart was among three men who were charged for staging a multi-million-dollar robbery at the Princess Ramada Casino.