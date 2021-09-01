Man, 77, perishes in fire after saving family

Latest update September 1st, 2021 12:59 AM
Sep 01, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – An early morning fire yesterday, claimed the life of an elderly man who met his demise after he saved his family but turned back to retrieve their belongings.
The deceased has been identified as Angold Thompson, age 77 of Lot 73 John Street & Stone Avenue, Campbellville. Thompson was a well-known photographer and former General Manager at the Guyana National Printers Limited.
According to reports received, the fire started at 01:57hrs. at the victim’s residence. Neighbours in the area who saw the smoke immediately called the police and reported what was happening. Quick response by the Guyana Police Force (GPF) saw an immediate summoning of the Guyana Fire Service (GFS).
Water tenders from the Campbellville Fire Station and from the Central Fire Station responded to the incident and immediately went to work to extinguish the fire.However, before the arrival of the service members Thompson managed to save his wife and grandchildren from the fire; he then returned inside the burning home to retrieve some personal belongings but got trapped in the building and sadly lost his life.
Upon arrival at the scene of the incident, Kaieteur News observed persons and family members sitting in the yard mourning their loss. One of the members of the family was seen with a bandage wrapped around one arm.
They all were in a state of shock and sadness from the tragic event, and no one found the strength to speak.
Following the incident, the eight survivors who lived in the two-storey house are now homeless and contemplating their next move.
An unofficial cause of the fire was given as an overheated fan motor, which ignited and caught to nearby combustible materials.
