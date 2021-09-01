Housing ministry employee stabs man with car key, snatches his phone after minor accident

Kaieteur News – An employee attached to the Ministry of Housing, reportedly lost his cool on Monday and stabbed a broken-arm fisherman to his neck with a key following a minor accident along Vlissengen Road, in the vicinity of the Square of the Revolution.

Not only did he brutally assault the man whose arm was still in a sling, but also snatched the fisherman’s cellphone.

The fisherman, Nanghakishore Raganauth aka “Joe,” told Kaieteur News that man attacked him around16:30hrs. and to date, he has not received his cellphone.

Raganauth claimed that he was driving his wagon along the driving lane turning onto Homestretch Avenue, but the traffic light located at the intersection turned red.

As a result, continued Raganauth, “I mash the brakes and put the car in park and then released the brake;” however, the car rolled forward and jammed the rear end of a black Toyota Hilux pick-up, PRR 3093, driven by the employee.

According to the fisherman, the employee stepped out from the pick-up very angry.

“I start back the car and I was going to drive over to Cuffy Square and park because I didn’t want hold up the traffic,” Raganauth said.

However, as he was about to do so, recounted the fisherman, the ministry’s employee ran up to his car and grabbed his phone from his lap before stabbing him to his neck with a key.

“He start cursing up and say you gon stay right here till the police come,” Raganauth told Kaieteur News.

Eyewitnesses reportedly intervened and Raganauth was allowed to park his wagon at the Square. When a traffic rank arrived to investigate the minor accident, the ministry’s employee told the rank that he took the man’s phone to stop him from driving away.

Eventually, Kaieteur News was told, they drove to the Housing Ministry’s office located on Brickdam to settle the matter. There, Raganauth learnt that the employee was a driver attached there.

“His supervisor tried to settle the matter between us, but when I asked for my phone he said that it fell on Vlissengen Road and he drive away,” alleged the fishermen.

Raganauth decided to report the matter to the Brickdam Police Station but was sent to the Alberttown Police Station since the alleged assault and theft took place in that jurisdiction.

Believing that he was being pushed around, he came to this media house to tell his story. Kaieteur News has since been able to verify the man’s claims with eyewitnesses who saw what had transpired.

One of them, a taxi driver, said that despite it being an accident that needed to be investigated, it is wrong for the ministry’s driver to assault the man.