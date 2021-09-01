Fowl thief killed after cutlass battle with watchman

Kaieteur News – A man who was caught stealing chickens from a farm at Perseverance, Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD), died on Monday morning after he was chopped by a watchman.

Around 03:00hrs., the guard was awakened by noises coming from a chicken pen and upon making checks, he saw several persons moving in the pen. The guard then armed himself with a cutlass and ventured to the pen where he was confronted by three men.

The men were making their way out of the pen with two large bags, suspected to have contained chickens. The guard blocked their exit and told the men to put back the chickens. However, two of the suspects whipped out a cutlass and a hammer and rushed towards the watchman, who managed to dodge the blows.

In return, the watchman chopped one of the suspects. This caused the third suspect to arm himself with a piece of wood and he rushed towards the guard, but he too was chopped multiple times.

As a result, the other suspect fled the scene. The guard then contacted his employer who arrived on the scene and transported the injured men to the Providence Police Station where the incident was reported. The suspects were then rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where one of them was pronounced dead on arrival.

The escaped man, who has since been identified as a resident of Coverden, East Bank Demerara, is said to be an ex-worker of the farm’s owner. Police said that the man is also the prime suspect in two larceny reports made by the owner over the past week.

The surviving man was subsequently transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), while the body of the unidentified male was taken to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home awaiting an autopsy. Meanwhile, the guard is presently in police custody assisting with investigations.