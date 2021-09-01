Latest update September 1st, 2021 12:59 AM

E-Networks opens new store in Anna Regina

Sep 01, 2021 News

– plans to connect 4,000 homes by year end

E-Networks Chairman, Rakesh Puri, and CEO, Vishok Persaud (center), flanked by other members of the E-Networks team at the new Anna Regina store

Kaieteur News – E-Networks Inc. – the only locally owned telecommunications provider here – opened its newest store in Anna Regina last week Friday, at an informal mixer with Essequibo Coast residents and members of the business community. During the event, E-Networks’ team members from Georgetown, including Chairman, Rakesh Puri, and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Vishok Persaud, engaged with Essequibians to make the company’s official introduction.

Outside view of the E-Networks new Anna Regina store

They were also keen on garnering feedback from the guests to ensure that its services were delivered according to the county’s needs. Commenting on the expansion, Mr. Puri noted his business philosophy as the Chairman of the Continental Group, Torginol Paints and E-Networks, includes giving back to the Guyanese public. It was therefore necessary to him that E-Networks focus on improving connectivity in Essequibo. He indicated that the magnitude of the project coupled with the challenges in its physical cable installation brought significant risks to the project.
However, Mr. Puri noted that it was made worthwhile by its successful completion and the overwhelmingly positive feedback the company has received from Essequibians.
As for Mr. Persaud, he stated that the company is proud to have introduced better services to Essequibo, which previously lacked reliable options during the telecoms monopoly. He believes that the community can now harness the abundant opportunities afforded by the Internet, from education and entertainment to productivity and collaboration tools.
The E-Networks CEO also noted that the traditional retail and agriculture sectors in Essequibo can now access better training, methodologies, and supply chains on the global network, allowing the Region to be more competitive and productive.
Since launching services last month, Persaud also shared that E-Networks had received a record number of online sign-ups before the store’s opening, with plans well on track to connect the first 1,000 homes ahead of projection.
The company’s expansion to Essequibo was another step in its plan to provide better services to more persons.
Since the liberalisation of the telecom sector in October 2020, E-Networks has continuously expanded its network to reach more Guyanese in urban and rural areas. It has also indicated that it will continue to open new coverage areas across Guyana throughout the year.
On the Essequibo Coast, services are available from Aurora to Richmond, with local Essequibians employed and trained for sales, customer service, and installation roles. E-Networks’ Anna Regina store is in the Builder’s Hardware building at Lot 3 Anna Regina, opposite C.V. Nunes Primary School. It is open Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 8 am to 4 pm; Saturdays from 8 am to 1 pm; and closed on Wednesdays and Sundays. The store can process new sign-ups, bill payments, and offer technical support to customers in the area. Internet services are available via fiber optics and 4G/5G fixed wireless, starting as low as $7,900 monthly. To sign-up, interested persons are asked to visit: https://www.enetworks.gy or WhatsApp +592-624-5153.

