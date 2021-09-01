Latest update September 1st, 2021 12:59 AM

Bids in for rehab of Childcare and Protection Agency building

Sep 01, 2021 News

During the opening of tenders yesterday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), bids were submitted for the rehabilitation of the Childcare and Protection Agency main building. The procuring entity was the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security.
The project, which is estimated at some $15 million, saw nine companies submitting expressions of interest for rehabilitation works.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Human Services and Social Security
Repairs to Chain-link fence at Mahaica Hospital.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rehabilitation of Child Care and Protection Building, Broad and Smyth Streets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GuySuCo
Construction of 3,826m Light Duty Revetment at Albion Estate Lot 1-3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supply and Delivery of motor vehicle – Lot 1: Extra-cab 4-WD Pickups (2 units), Lot 2: Ambulance (1 unit), Lot 3: mini-bus (1 unit), Lot 4: wagon type 4-door car (1 unit).

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ministry of Culture, Youth & Sport
Rehabilitation of Driveway at the National Gymnasium.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Procurement of Sanitary Disposal Service.

 

 

 

Ministry of Health
Procurement of Medical Training materials for DHSE.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supply and Delivery of Emergency Anti-Retroviral (ARV’s)

 

 

 

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
Proposal for the Development of an Environmental Management System for the EPA.

 

 

 

 

National Communication Network (NCN)
Provision of Transportation Services.

 

 

 

Ministry of Amerindian Affairs
Consultancy of Grievance Redress Training.

 

 

Guyana Water Inc.
Supply and Delivery of HDPE and PVC pipes fitting and valves, Lot 1&2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 Office of the President
Construction of a parking shed at Castellani Compound.

 

 

 

National Drainage& Irrigation Authority (NDIA)
Consultancy for the Design of the Mahaica/Mahaicony/Abary Water Control Project, Region Five.

 

 

 

 

Ministry of Public Works
Lot 95: Rehabilitation of Road Network Martyr’s Ville – 4th Street, Block CC and Block 8.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Guyana Marketing Corporation (GMC)
Construction of Packaging Facility for the Guyana Marketing Corporation at Sophia.

 

 

 

 

Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA)
Development and Implementation of a Communication Plan and Implementation Support.

 

 

 

Supply and Installation of Solar Integrated LED Street Lights at West Bank Demerara Housing Area, Lot 1&2.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ministry of Education
Design Services-Construction of Secondary School Building (Orealla or Sipuruta)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Design Services – Construction of Secondary School Building (Karasabai) Region Nine.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

