WWF launches campaign website for freshwater protection in Guyana

Latest update August 31st, 2021 12:29 AM
Aug 31, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – WWF-Guianas yesterday announced, via a press release, that it has launched its Sweet Water campaign for freshwater protection in Guyana. The campaign website, sweetwater.gy, explains the urgent need for freshwater protection. It also offers persons the opportunity to support the campaign by making a virtual pledge in support of using smart approaches to infrastructural, economic or agricultural development, while protecting nature.
The campaign, according to the release, “is supported by our partner organisations in Guyana: South Rupununi District Council (SRDC) and Policy Forum Guyana. The availability, quality and flow of freshwater is becoming increasingly unpredictable as it is threatened by climate change and poorly planned developmental activities. The Sweetwater campaign is aimed at the protection of freshwater in Guyana and Suriname under the theme ‘Together for Clean Rivers’.” The main component of the campaign, WWF explained, focuses on bringing awareness to the importance of taking a building with nature approach and developing nature-based solutions to infrastructural development around our critical freshwater ecosystems, particularly in the Rupununi region. Notably, it also highlights the long-term benefits to humans and the environment if people embrace nature-based solutions to development. “The intention is to use the knowledge that we gather to help inform how and where development progresses, with the interest to avoid sensitive areas and areas where it does not make sense to invest money in if every wet season it is expected to flood,” said Aiesha Williams, WWF-Guianas Country Manager, Guyana.
The SRDC’s component of the campaign focuses on the four important rivers ecosystems in the South Rupununi by advocating for the protection of the headwaters of the South Rupununi at the national level and to raise awareness of the importance of headwaters at the local and national level. The work of Policy Forum within the campaign concentrates on combating river pollution and aims to increase awareness to develop a realistic sense of the scope of the task of rehabilitating polluted rivers. In the final stages of the awareness campaign, in December, WWF will engage government and other key stakeholders in high-level discussions with the aim of securing a commitment to developing new policies and regulations towards the protection and maintenance of sensitive areas where water flows. This will present WWF with the opportunity to have government and other players reassess current approaches to industrial and agricultural activities, roads construction in remote areas, and housing development along rivers and in flood plains.
Aug 31, 2021Kaieteur News – Captain of the Guyana Amazon Warriors Nicholas Pooran said they didn’t execute well with the ball in their six-wicket defeat on Sunday night to St. Kitts and Nevis...
Aug 31, 2021
Aug 31, 2021
Aug 31, 2021
Aug 31, 2021
Aug 31, 2021
Kaieteur News – I am in possession of verified facts from several persons in the AFC’s national executive committee... more
Kaieteur News – I learnt an early lesson in human resource management when I was in charge of running a private business.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The question has to be asked. Are some people in Caribbean countries becoming... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]