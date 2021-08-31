We didn’t execute well with the ball – GAW skipper Pooran

Kaieteur News – Captain of the Guyana Amazon Warriors Nicholas Pooran said they didn’t execute well with the ball in their six-wicket defeat on Sunday night to St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots as the Hero Caribbean Premier League continued in Basseterre. Speaking after the game, Pooran said they fell short by some 10 runs and credited the Patriots for a good chase.

“We fell short by 10 to 15 runs, Patriots chased well. We just had to stick to the plans and bowl the ball into the wicket, we gave away a lot of free hits at crucial stages and we just didnt execute as a team,” he said.

Pooran stated that they were a bit stubborn as a bowling group.

“We had to make the batsmen hit into the breeze and we didn’t. We were a bit stuborn as a bowling group, we have some work to do and to talk about how we can get better as a team,” he noted

The skipper credited opener Mohammad Hafeez and Vice Captain Shimron Hetmyer on their 101 second-wicket stand. “The wicket has been tough so far and I am really pleased with the way they performed, unfortunately they didn’t bat out the 20 overs, but they did well and that’s something that we can learn from.”

Hafeez topscored with 70, while Hetmyer struck 52.

Meanwhile, Captain of the Patriots Dwayne Bravo was pleased with the win and the crowd support. “It’s a great feeling to see the fans back in the stadium and it’s good for us as players. With a victory like this they give us belief as a group,” he said.

Bravo lauded his bowlers for their efforts. “Hafeez and Hetty played very well and our bowlers did well to pull it back. For me it was just encouraging the guys,” he stated.

Sherfane Rutherford made 58 not out and Bravo commended Sherfane Rutherford for his 58 not out.

“These guys have a have a lot of talent. I played with Sherfane in T10 and i saw what he did for Guyana a couple of years so its about guidance, giving them opportunities. Sherfane is easily up there with Pooran and Hetty and we can’t afford to loose him.”

The tournament continues today with St. Lucia Zouks playing Trinbago Knight Riders at 10:00hrs and Barbados Royals facing Jamaica Tallawahs at 19:00hrs. (Zaheer Mohamed)