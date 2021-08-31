VMFA facilitate Kids Outreach Programme in Albouystown on Sunday last

Kaieteur News – Dozens of youths in the Albouystown area were on Sunday last beneficiaries of an introduction to the beautiful game of football, facilitated by the Vurlon Mills Football Academy (VMFA) in collaboration with a number of sponsors.

The activity was aimed at giving less fortunate kids the opportunity to experience the game in a professional atmosphere amongst qualified coaches; Albouystown being the first community to benefit from the VMFA initiative.

Mills informed that the activity was a success with many potential players being identified. Their information was documented and there would be follow ups as well as referrals to clubs so that their individual skills can be honed to the benefit of the nation, ultimately.

The former National Player, Mills further informed that almost all of the 53 kids attending are not part of a club; many of their parents stood alongside the road at the Tarmac to observe the sessions, some even assisting in various ways.

One of the Coaches attached to the VMFA, Delon Williams, a former resident of Albouystown said that he was elated to be part of the activity and to be able to do something that he did not experience whilst growing up in the area.

Coach Williams elaborates: “It’s always someone in the area who had some sort of idea of the game that used to try with us. So over the years I’ve always wanted to give them a feel of being amongst professionals and there was no better way to do that than by taking the professionals to them through their Vurlon Mills Football Academy.

I think we achieved 95% of what we set out to do with the programme and that was a plus for us Coaches. The children were disciplined and receptive through the entire programme and all left with a smile on their faces asking when are we coming back to the community.“

Most of the equipment utilised for the programme was handed over to the individual that oversees the kids of the community, Mr. Zebalan.

Sunday’s event was able to be a success as a result of a number of entities and individuals contributing. These include The Fernandes Family, GFF President Mr. Wayne Forde, Mr. Godfrey Proctor (CEO Idea Graphics and Design), Colours Boutique, The Whites Family, Sherwin Liverpool, Shawnette Yokum, Roma Samaroo and Sue Bell.