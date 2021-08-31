Two men are the country’s latest COVID-19 fatalities

Latest update August 31st, 2021 12:27 AM

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health yesterday reported that two men, who contracted the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died while receiving treatment at a medical facility. As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 613.
According to the Ministry, the latest fatalities are those of a 47-year-old from Region One (Barima-Waini) and a 47-year-old from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica).
Further, the Ministry via its daily COVID-19 dashboard recorded 80 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 25,403.
Presently, there are 31 patients who are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 106 persons are in institutional isolation, 1,740 in home isolation and nine in institutional isolation. To date, a total of 22,913 persons who tested positive for the virus have recovered.

