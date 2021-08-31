Two men are the country’s latest COVID-19 fatalities

Latest update August 31st, 2021 12:27 AM
Aug 31, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health yesterday reported that two men, who contracted the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died while receiving treatment at a medical facility. As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 613.
According to the Ministry, the latest fatalities are those of a 47-year-old from Region One (Barima-Waini) and a 47-year-old from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica).
Further, the Ministry via its daily COVID-19 dashboard recorded 80 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 25,403.
Presently, there are 31 patients who are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 106 persons are in institutional isolation, 1,740 in home isolation and nine in institutional isolation. To date, a total of 22,913 persons who tested positive for the virus have recovered.
Aug 31, 2021Kaieteur News – Captain of the Guyana Amazon Warriors Nicholas Pooran said they didn’t execute well with the ball in their six-wicket defeat on Sunday night to St. Kitts and Nevis...
Aug 31, 2021
Aug 31, 2021
Aug 31, 2021
Aug 31, 2021
Aug 31, 2021
Kaieteur News – I am in possession of verified facts from several persons in the AFC’s national executive committee... more
Kaieteur News – I learnt an early lesson in human resource management when I was in charge of running a private business.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The question has to be asked. Are some people in Caribbean countries becoming... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]