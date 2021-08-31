Tief man announcing when he coming!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Tief man does use de element of surprise and secrecy. Dem does catch yuh off guard and come and steal from yuh. Or dem does come in secrecy when yuh sleeping and carry away yuh stuff.

But in Guyana, we gat some barefaced thieves… in de guvament. Dem calling yuh and telling yuh how dem gan tief from yuh, wah dem gan tief and when dem gan carry out de operation.

For a couple ah months now, de guvament tiefing away de reporters of de Waterfall newspaper. Is part of a big plan, including libel suits, fuh bruk de back of de waterfall paper.

Dem using taxpayers monies and dangling fat salaries in front some ah dem reporters. And some ah dem reporters wah never see money like dat run and gone. Dem looking at wah dem getting but dem nah realise de price dem gat fuh pay. Dem losing dem independence.

Dem nah realise dat dem independence gan get compromise when dem tun Information Offica. Is sheer one-sided information dem gan gat to provide and it gan rest pon dem conscience when dem get old like dem boys. But is suh when yuh want do things like de Clint Eastwood movie, “For A few Dollars More.”

Now de guvament more bareface. Dem nah stealing yuh away in secrecy. Dem mekkin it known dat dem out fuh tek yuh reporters. And dem only doing dat to de Waterfall paper because dem wan bruk Glenn Lall back. Dem nah stealing reporter from de Hard Times newspaper.

But it gan tek more dan dem fuh bruk Glenn Lall back. Nuff try before and nuff fail.

Talk half and nah sell yuh soul fuh a few dollars more!