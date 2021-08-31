The programme has been divided into two types of Subsidies:

Dear Editor,

Core Home Support: This allows for one storey concrete building measuring 20’x 20’ with an elevation 3ft from ground level, complete with front and back stairs, louvre windows, electrical wiring and plumbing, including two (2) bedrooms, toilet and bath, septic tank and a basic kitchen sink.

Home Improvement Subsidy: this project is to effect improvement works to existing residential building occupied by Low-Income households at a cost of $500,000.00. With this project, beneficiaries provide all the LABOUR to affect the improvement works.

In 2019, the sum of US$7.5M was expended to upgrade approximately 12km of asphaltic and concrete roads, including upgrade of Community ground in Section C, Sophia and verification exercises commenced in La Parfaite Harmony for subsidies and Core Homes.

I wish to place on record that the Central Housing and Planning Authority staff under the leadership of the Coalition Government worked beyond the call of duty to ensure that all preliminaries were done, and potential beneficiaries were coached and guided accordingly to benefit from the programme.

Mr. Editor, it has been one year since the Installed Regime is in office and is yet to produce to the Guyanese people their plan for the Housing Sector. What we continue to see is the government taking credit for the coalition’s work. I have absolutely no difficulty in the regime forging ahead with projects or programmes, which they have inherited from the Coalition government, but I do believe that Guyanese should be reminded that these projects and programmes will continue, in the interest of our people and by extension, the country.

In concluding, permit me to share and remind Guyanese of the Coalition’s plan for “Guyana’s decade of development, overcoming crime, disease, ignorance and poverty.” In this plan, the Coalition highlighted its policy on housing between the period 2020-2029, “a roof over every head.” That is, every citizen should enjoy the right to housing. Every home, in turn, should belong to a community in which our citizens can enjoy good health, fresh air and clean water; where they walk the streets free from molestation, benefit from good roads, streetlights and pavements and where their children and have access to a sound education and facilities for play and recreation. The PPPC regime has No Plan nor Vision for the housing sector! Their past policies have shown that their interest is not to have wholesome communities, but rather “bush lots”, which they continue to practice.

I do hope that those persons who were identified as potential beneficiaries for the projects are not discriminated against and that they are treated fairly and justly.

Yours truly,

Ms. Annette Ferguson

Member of Parliament- APNU+AFC