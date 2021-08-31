The National Front Alliance is still a part of the APNU+AFC leisure

Latest update August 31st, 2021 12:29 AM
Aug 31, 2021 Letters
Dear Editor,
The National Front Alliance wishes to place on record that contrary to reports being circulated in sections of the media, it has never left the APNU-AFC coalition.
National Front Alliance has a long history of the party’s pursuit for national unity. The party’s success in this regard is known. NFA emerged out of a unity initiative with several other political parties, including the National Democratic Movement, the National Republican Party, Peoples’ Unity Party, Good and Green Guyana, ROAR, Guyana Democratic Party, National Democratic Front, the Peoples’ National Congress, and the Working Peoples’ Alliance.
The NFA has contested national and regional elections both on its own (2001), and as part of a coalition (2006 PNC-1G, and 2011 APNU-AFC). The NFA has never wavered in its commitment to the noble aims and objectives of the APNU-AFC coalition. The leadership and members of the NFA firmly believe that Guyana and its people will benefit from coalition politics.
Hopefully, this letter will serve to dispel the incorrect information that the NFA is no longer a part of the APNU-AFC coalition.
Yours truly,
Keith Scott,
Leader,
National Front Alliance.
Aug 31, 2021Kaieteur News – Captain of the Guyana Amazon Warriors Nicholas Pooran said they didn’t execute well with the ball in their six-wicket defeat on Sunday night to St. Kitts and Nevis...
Aug 31, 2021
Aug 31, 2021
Aug 31, 2021
Aug 31, 2021
Aug 31, 2021
Kaieteur News – I am in possession of verified facts from several persons in the AFC’s national executive committee... more
Kaieteur News – I learnt an early lesson in human resource management when I was in charge of running a private business.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The question has to be asked. Are some people in Caribbean countries becoming... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]