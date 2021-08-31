Latest update August 31st, 2021 12:29 AM

The National Front Alliance is still a part of the APNU+AFC leisure

Aug 31, 2021 Letters

Dear Editor,

The National Front Alliance wishes to place on record that contrary to reports being circulated in sections of the media, it has never left the APNU-AFC coalition.
National Front Alliance has a long history of the party’s pursuit for national unity. The party’s success in this regard is known. NFA emerged out of a unity initiative with several other political parties, including the National Democratic Movement, the National Republican Party, Peoples’ Unity Party, Good and Green Guyana, ROAR, Guyana Democratic Party, National Democratic Front, the Peoples’ National Congress, and the Working Peoples’ Alliance.
The NFA has contested national and regional elections both on its own (2001), and as part of a coalition (2006 PNC-1G, and 2011 APNU-AFC). The NFA has never wavered in its commitment to the noble aims and objectives of the APNU-AFC coalition. The leadership and members of the NFA firmly believe that Guyana and its people will benefit from coalition politics.
Hopefully, this letter will serve to dispel the incorrect information that the NFA is no longer a part of the APNU-AFC coalition.

Yours truly,
Keith Scott,
Leader,
National Front Alliance.

