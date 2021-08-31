Sookdeo scores 111 in OSCL 20-over tournament

Kaieteur News – Avisnash Sookdeo churned out a magnificent all-round performance to inspire Mercenary to a resounding 177-run win over Essequibo Coast Cricket Club on Saturday in one of the latest round matches in 2021 Ontario Softball Cricket League (OSCL) 20-over Regular Season tournament.

The right-handed Sookdeo slammed a brilliant 111 as Mercenary tallied up a formidable 226-7 from the 20-overs and he then returned to grab 4-15 from 2.3 overs as Essequibo Coast was all out for 49 in the 12th over.

The Canada-based Guyanese all-rounder Sookdeo got support from another Guyanese-born Avish Rukhram who made 24, while there was a healthy contribution of 43 extras at Ashtonbee Park facility in Scarborough, Toronto.

Nicolas Sanicharran snatched two wickets for 20 runs from three overs, while Devanand Ramsawak collected two wickets also for 21 runs from his maximum four overs, delivering for the Cinderella County boys.

When Essequibo Coast batted, Ron Etwaroo and former national youth player Devon Ramnauth made 13 and 10 respectively to be only batsmen with double-figures. Apart from Sookdeo’s show, a veteran softball player Bobby Parasnauth claimed 4-13 from four overs to be the other outstanding bowler.