Pastry vendor crashes, dies while fleeing from bandits

Kaieteur News – Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the death of 39-nine-year-old Dexter Prince who died during an armed robbery on the Essequibo Coast last Sunday night. Kaieteur News was informed that Prince, who is attached to a bakery in the city, was selling pastries, along with a colleague, on the Essequibo Coast at the time of his death.

According to police reports, the robbery occurred around 18:45hrs at Pam John’s shop located at Church Street, Onderneeming, Essequibo Coast. At the time of the robbery, Prince was the driver of a minibus, GWW 1783, in which Decklon Lees was the salesman.

According to police, after the men completed their sales, two armed men, who were also masked, pounced on them. According to police, one of the gunmen pointed a handgun at the salesman who was reportedly seated inside the bus near a window. The men, who were just outside the window where the salesman was seated, demanded cash and fired three rounds when the salesman protested.

Kaieteur News understands that at this point, the salesman then instructed the driver to “drive fast”. As the men attempted to flee the scene, Prince reportedly lost control of the minibus and slammed into a nearby fence. The bandits, who had followed the bus, entered it and relieved the salesman of some $70,000.

The driver, who was unconscious after the accident, was transported to the Suddie Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police told Kaieteur News that three 9mm spent shells were recovered but there were no visible wounds on the man’s body.

The body presently awaits a post-mortem examination in an effort to ascertain the cause of death.