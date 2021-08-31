Indians must always respond to the disrespect they receive in this country

Kaieteur News – People keep sending me clips about what Mark Benschop says about me on his radio programme. In time, my analysis will come and they will come with tsunamic force especially done for African Guyanese to learn. For now, this column is about what Adam Harris said about secret money I am receiving from the PPP on Benschop’s programme and Benschop’s eyes opened wide as if he discovered something about me.

Let us contextualise the Benschop/Harris discussion on me in relation to Indo-Guyanese who criticise the PNC. I voted for David Granger’s coalition so he could become president. I spoke at 35 campaign meetings in 2015. In the same 2015 election, Benschop ran against Mr. Granger for the presidency. I never accused Benschop of taking a money do so.

The next year, 2016, I voted for the party of the husband of Tabitha Sarabo-Halley in the local government election (LGE). In that very LGE in 2016, Benschop ran against the party of David Granger. I never accused Benschop of taking money to do so. No Indian activist who didn’t like Benschop made such an allegation

One day, I am going to ask Amanza Walton Desir, and Christopher Jones who I know well, and a few other African leaders like them to meet me and give me their word on their children that what I tell them would be treated sensitively. They will then know how African people are being deceived by their own. Let’s get back to the disrespect Indians receive in their own country.

During the election fiasco, Dr. Melissa Ifill and I took different positions. It was during those five months of election drama that Dr. Ifill became Deputy Vice-Chancellor. In our exchange, I never even insinuated that Dr. Ifill was taking the position she did to get the job she now got. But she boldly stated that my position during the election drama was done so I could get my earnings. No Indian activist accused Dr. Ifill of using her politics to get her Deputy Vice-Chancellor job.

Dominic Gaskin in the vortex of the election campaign denounced the election results using the exclamation, “I don’t buy Mingo’s numbers, who vex, vex.” To date, not one African Guyanese, not even one, has insinuated that Gaskin was paid for his stance.

Adam Harris and Kaieteur News parted company in April 2020 during the election drama in which as editor, he took a different attitude to the publisher. From April to this date, I have never uttered a word of criticism of Harris or alluded to any money he took for his stance. No Indian has criticised Adam.

Who are the persons that have been cited for taking money based on their politics? First, it was Charrandass Persaud. He was crucified for his vote in the no-confidence motion. Chronicle columnist, Barrington Braithwaite, took license to write that it was Charran’s gambling habit that led to the financial inducement.

Now last week, Harris told Benschop that I am taking money from the PPP. Adam knows that I would not sue for libel. This society and Guyanese wherever they are should know if I was the suing kind over the past 20 years those sick things written and spoken about me would have brought me hundreds of millions. I probably would have bankrupted the Guyana Times.

So here is my belief. I would never think for a moment that Dominic Gaskin, Dr. Ifill and Adam Harris adopted their perspective on the election crisis because they had something waiting for them and they got it. All three did what humans do. They had either a racial, ideological or political reason for shaping their attitude. People do that all the time.

I took my own direction based on my beliefs driven by conscience and love of country. I believe Charran behaved identical to me. But both of us have been labelled as money-takers. To think that not one soul from the African world, whether in the diaspora or in Guyana, has penned or spoken a few words that people have their views on things, why money is the explanation?

I end with a question for all humans who take an interest in Guyanese developments. From October 1992 to May 2015, the PPP was in power and my stance was a dissenting one on governance. Why in those long years I wasn’t offered a bribe to shut my mouth? In the space of 19 months – March 2020 – August 2021, I have become a recipient of PPP money? Why does the PPP need me so much? Secondly, if I am indispensible to the PPP then I can’t be stupid not to ask for a humongous sum of money.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)