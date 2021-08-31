GNDF extends condolences to McPherson family

Kaieteur News – The Guyana National Dominoes Federation has extended condolences to the family and friends of the late former dominoes player Wendell McPherson.

McPherson, who was also involved in the powerlifting fraternity, passed away recently.

A release from the GNDF stated that McPherson was instrumental in the formation of the Guyana Dominoes Association and the Dominoes Federation.

“McPherson had formed a Dominoes team called ‘MEAN MACHINE’ in 1975 and under his stewardship the team became dominant as the West Indies under Clive Lloyd,” the release stated.

McPherson was always willing to render assistance to young athletes and was very humble in performing whatever duties he took on especially in the sporting fraternity.

Guyana has lost a giant in the weight lifting and dominoes fraternity and the GNDF pray that God gives his family and friends health and strength.”