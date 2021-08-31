GNDF extends condolences to McPherson family

Latest update August 31st, 2021 12:49 AM
Aug 31, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Guyana National Dominoes Federation has extended condolences to the family and friends of the late former dominoes player Wendell McPherson.
McPherson, who was also involved in the powerlifting fraternity, passed away recently.
A release from the GNDF stated that McPherson was instrumental in the formation of the Guyana Dominoes Association and the Dominoes Federation.
“McPherson had formed a Dominoes team called ‘MEAN MACHINE’ in 1975 and under his stewardship the team became dominant as the West Indies under Clive Lloyd,” the release stated.
McPherson was always willing to render assistance to young athletes and was very humble in performing whatever duties he took on especially in the sporting fraternity.
Guyana has lost a giant in the weight lifting and dominoes fraternity and the GNDF pray that God gives his family and friends health and strength.”
Aug 31, 2021Kaieteur News – Captain of the Guyana Amazon Warriors Nicholas Pooran said they didn’t execute well with the ball in their six-wicket defeat on Sunday night to St. Kitts and Nevis...
Aug 31, 2021
Aug 31, 2021
Aug 31, 2021
Aug 31, 2021
Aug 31, 2021
Kaieteur News – People keep sending me clips about what Mark Benschop says about me on his radio programme. In time,... more
Kaieteur News – It is incomprehensible that those behind the rigging of the elections of March 2, 2020 could have believed... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The question has to be asked. Are some people in Caribbean countries becoming... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]