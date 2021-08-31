GFCA to hold AGM on Sunday

Kaieteur News – The membership of the Guyana Football Coaches Association (GFCA) will convene this Sunday at the Guyana Football Federation, National Training Centre at Providence for the entity’s Annual General Meeting.

Top of the agenda would be the election of office bearers and it is expected that Sampson Gilbert will be retained as the Association President since there has only been one slate proposed.

Meeting time is 13:00hrs.