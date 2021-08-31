GCA contributes to Agricola Cricket club MYO beat Agricola in practice match

By Sean Devers

Kaieteur News – GCA’s Cricket development committee on Sunday donated cricket gear to Agricola Positive Foundation (APF) to assist the team in preparing for upcoming GCA youth competitions.

This presentation was done during a practice game held between the APF club and Muslim Youth Organisation (MYO) at the MYO ground.

The 40-over U-19 practice match which was reduced to 34 overs due to rain was played between Positive Foundation Agricola Cricket Club and MYO.

The host elected to bat and led by an entertaining 53 with eight fours and six by the left handed Dillion Ramsaroop and 34 with seven boundaries from Saeed Sattaur, reached 152-8 as Extras contributed 23.

Bowling for Agricola pacer Neil Hutton captured 4-13 and the pint sized 14-year-old medium pacer Jermaine Fyfee took 2-25.

Pacers Shawn Thompson and Joel Gilkes along with leg-spinner Andel Manoharlall took one wicket each.

Agricola were all out for 145 to lose by seven runs despite a solid start from Andel Manoharlall (5) and Adam Wilson (20) who put together of 38 in four overs with Wilson being the aggressor and reached the small boundary four times.

Guest player Stephon Sankar batting at number 10, top score with 33, decorated with five boundaries which included two sixes, while Emanuel Lewis, with a quick-fire 22 and Thierry Moore reached the boundary thrice in a cameo 15.

Bowling for MYO, pacer Sattaur took 4-26 and Off-spinner Daniel Persaud took 3-10.

This was the first ‘hard ball’ match for the Agricola youths after the GCA’s CDC, headed by former National batsmen Mark Harper and President Neil Barry along with TSC first division all-rounder Shaun Massiah travelled to Agricola.

They worked with those committed and discipline youths and their President Stacy Cuffy and the other members of their Board.

Agricola Cricket club is set to make their U-17 and U-19 Cricket debuts in the GCA’s youth Cricket Competitions which starts shortly pending approval from the Covid-19 Task Force.

Stacy Cuffy – President, Tiffany Barry – Secretary, Danette Richie – Treasurer, Tanya Alexander – Assistant Secretary/ Treasurer, Kevion Gomes – Public Relations Officer are the Office bearers of a club located in the last Village in Georgetown heading up the East Bank.