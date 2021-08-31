Four confess to beating Berbice Pandit to death

Latest update August 31st, 2021 12:26 AM
Aug 31, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Four individuals have confessed to the beating to death of Rishi Bharrat, 60, a joiner and pandit of Crabwood Creek, Upper Corentyne, Berbice. This is according to Regional Police Commander, Jairam Ramlakhan.
Kaieteur News was told that while three persons who were in custody had confessed, a fourth person, who was arrested yesterday, also confessed.
Rishi Bharrat was beaten to death in front of his home Saturday night by a group of drunken men. He had confronted them about their indecent language and unmannerly behaviour but the men who were all under the influence of alcohol became annoyed and attacked him.
They reportedly armed themselves with pieces of wood and battered Bharrat until he was unconscious. Shortly after, his family had rushed him to the Skeldon Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
Police, the following day had arrested several persons.
Meanwhile, the Commander and his team of senior officers yesterday visited the home of the deceased and paid their respects to the family while assuring them that justice will be served.
Aug 31, 2021Kaieteur News – Captain of the Guyana Amazon Warriors Nicholas Pooran said they didn’t execute well with the ball in their six-wicket defeat on Sunday night to St. Kitts and Nevis...
Aug 31, 2021
Aug 31, 2021
Aug 31, 2021
Aug 31, 2021
Aug 31, 2021
Kaieteur News – I am in possession of verified facts from several persons in the AFC’s national executive committee... more
Kaieteur News – I learnt an early lesson in human resource management when I was in charge of running a private business.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The question has to be asked. Are some people in Caribbean countries becoming... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]