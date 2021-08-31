Latest update August 31st, 2021 12:26 AM

Four confess to beating Berbice Pandit to death

Aug 31, 2021

Kaieteur News – Four individuals have confessed to the beating to death of Rishi Bharrat, 60, a joiner and pandit of Crabwood Creek, Upper Corentyne, Berbice. This is according to Regional Police Commander, Jairam Ramlakhan.

Pandit Rishi Bharrat

Kaieteur News was told that while three persons who were in custody had confessed, a fourth person, who was arrested yesterday, also confessed.
Rishi Bharrat was beaten to death in front of his home Saturday night by a group of drunken men. He had confronted them about their indecent language and unmannerly behaviour but the men who were all under the influence of alcohol became annoyed and attacked him.
They reportedly armed themselves with pieces of wood and battered Bharrat until he was unconscious. Shortly after, his family had rushed him to the Skeldon Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
Police, the following day had arrested several persons.
Meanwhile, the Commander and his team of senior officers yesterday visited the home of the deceased and paid their respects to the family while assuring them that justice will be served.

 

