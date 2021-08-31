Latest update August 31st, 2021 12:29 AM

CPL match fixtures Tuesday to Thursday at Warner Park

Aug 31, 2021 Sports

Kaieteur News – Tue 31 August 2021match 9
Trinbago Knight Riders v Saint Lucia Kings 10:00am
Behind Closed Doors
Tue 31 August 2021match 10
Barbados Royals v Jamaica Tallawahs 07:00pm
Buy Tickets
Wed 01 September 2021match 11
Trinbago Knight Riders v Guyana Amazon Warriors 10:00am
Behind Closed Doors
Wed 01 September 2021match 12
Jamaica Tallawahs v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots 07:00pm
Buy Tickets
Thu 02 September 2021match 13
Saint Lucia Kings v Guyana Amazon Warriors 10:00am
Behind Closed Doors
Thu 02 September 2021match 14
St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Barbados Royals 07:00pm
Buy Tickets
Sat 04 September 2021match 15
Saint Lucia Kings v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots 10:00am
Sat 04 September 2021match 16
Guyana Amazon Warriors v Barbados Royals 02:30 pm

Sports

We didn’t execute well with the ball – GAW skipper Pooran

We didn’t execute well with the ball – GAW skipper Pooran

Aug 31, 2021

Kaieteur News – Captain of the Guyana Amazon Warriors Nicholas Pooran said they didn’t execute well with the ball in their six-wicket defeat on Sunday night to St. Kitts and Nevis...
Read More
