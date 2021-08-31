Castrol face off with Achievers tonight at 19:30hrs

DVA A Division league…

Kaieteur News – The Demerara Volleyball Association (DVA) A Division league continues tonight at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) on Homestretch Avenue where Castrol Strikers will match skills with Young Achievers from 19:30hrs for the top spot in the league.

Castrol Strikers will be looking to maintain their winning momentum against the undefeated Young Achievers that are top of the table with six points. Although Castrol’s first win was last Friday, their straight set victory allowed them to pick up five points and be positioned second on the points table, while Eagles languish at the bottom with three points.

During Friday’s match, Castrol Strikers dominated the Eagles in the first set by a margin of 25-19, and continued with their aggression to win the second set 25-2. Strikers were down by seven points in the third set but they overcame that deficit to eventually win the third set 25-22, gaining two bonus points in the process.

The DVA A division league comprises three of the best teams in Guyana competing over a two-month period. Games will be played every Tuesday and Friday night from 19:30hrs. All the games are livestreamed via the Guyana Volleyball Federation’s (GVF) Facebook page.

The teams that are participating are Young Achievers Volleyball Club, Eagles Volleyball Club and Castrol Strikers Volleyball Club. The DVA is working in collaboration with the GVF to foster volleyball development and promote the sport to all parts of Guyana and this tournament is the first step on a long journey ahead.