Car runs overboard after driver’s slipper falls off

Kaieteur News – This white Toyota Premio took a plunge into the waterway near the Ruimveldt, Georgetown koker around 17:30hrs. yesterday after its driver’s slipper reportedly fell off.

The driver had just finished purchasing a bag of ice from the Single Seafood establishment located behind the Ruimveldt Police Station and was about to head home. He told this publication that he had started his car’s engine and while turning out from the establishment one of his slippers fell off. The man said that he tried to “shake it back on” while the car was still moving, but his right foot accidently pressed the accelerator sending the car into the waterway instead. Luckily no one, including the driver, sustained any injuries.