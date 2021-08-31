BV man killed over old grievance

Latest update August 31st, 2021 12:59 AM
Aug 31, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A decision to take a late afternoon stroll on Sunday turned out to be a deadly one for 27-year-old Alwyn Eastman, after he was stabbed to death, reportedly over an old grievance, by a man who eyewitnesses described as his “enemy.”
Eastman, a resident of 65 Quamina Road, Beterverwagting (BV), East Coast Demerara (ECD), was stabbed around 18:30hrs. along the BV Access Road. Investigators believe that the enemy who killed Eastman might be Llamont Orin Beveny, 29, of Sideline Dam, BV, and are hunting for him.
Kaieteur News understands that Eastman had decided to take a late afternoon stroll that evening with his cousin. While they were walking along the BV Access Road, he spotted his assailant. The two, according residents from the area, became enemies following a dispute they had some time back. Since then they would always end up in “cuss outs” and sometimes fights whenever they run into each other.
Sunday afternoon was one such encounter between the two.
According to police, they exchanged a few words with each other and it led to a scuffle. Eastman had reportedly overpowered his enemy and pushed him into a trench. Some eyewitnesses had intervened and told them to “relax and calm their heads.”
While Eastman probably heeded the advice, as he had turned around to walk away, the enemy launched an attack that cost Eastman his life.
Investigators reported that Eastman’s enemy got up out the trench and reportedly ran behind Eastman, reportedly as he was walking away, and stabbed him with a knife. According to a police release, Eastman was stabbed twice, once in the region of his heart and another to his abdomen.
After Eastman collapsed, his enemy reportedly ran way. Police were summoned soon after and the injured Eastman was picked up and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). He, however, succumbed on the way.
