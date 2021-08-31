Breast grabber’s charge upgraded to murder after victim succumbs

Kaieteur News – Alleged “breast grabber” Rochino Maison, 24, yesterday had his attempted murder charge upgraded to a murder charge after the man who he had allegedly chopped succumbed to his injuries.

The now murder accused appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Principal Magistrate, Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus.

He was not required to plead to the charge which alleges that on August 2, 2021, at Kara Kara, Mackenzie, Linden, Region 10, he murdered Keno Griffith.

On July 26, 2021, around 17:00hrs. Maison and a female resident of the Kara Kara area had a misunderstanding, during which Maison squeezed her breast and as a result, she spat on him. Maison became annoyed and reportedly threw a bucket of water on the woman.

Kaieteur News had reported that it was then that Griffith rushed to the woman’s aid and an argument ensued between him and Maison. The argument escalated into a scuffle during which Maison reportedly armed himself with a cutlass which he used to chop Griffith to his arm and head.

Griffith was taken to the Linden Hospital Complex where he was seen and examined by the doctor but was later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). It was reported that moments after the incident, Maison went to the Linden Police Station to report the matter where he was arrested.

The defendant was first placed before City Magistrate, Annette Singh, for the attempted murder of Griffith and Magistrate Singh had remanded him to prison for the offence.

However, while on remand, on August 2, 2021, Griffith succumbed to his injuries at the GPHC. As such, the police had sent the file to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Shalimar Ali-Hack, S.C., who recommended that Maison’s charge be upgraded to murder.

That was done and Maison was brought before another City Magistrate but this time for the murder of Griffith.