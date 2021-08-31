Latest update August 31st, 2021 12:29 AM

Adrian Gonsalves retains presidency of Timehri Panthers FC

Aug 31, 2021 Sports

Kaieteur News – The leading club under the umbrella of the East Bank Football Association (EBFA) Timehri Panthers Football Club (TPFC) collectively retained Adrian Gonsalves as their club President following their Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Sunday last at the Hyde Park, Community Centre located at the Timehri Red Ground.

Timehri Panthers President, Adrian Gonsalves (6th right) is flanked by fellow executive members and EBFA’s Kevin Anthony (2nd left) and Walter Scott at left.

Gonsalves, under whose leadership the club has risen to new heights and has become the trend setting club in the EBFA was handed another two years to further shape its destiny. Also re-elected were Vice President-Clayton A.D Lambert, Secretary-Ms. Iyodele Hamilton, Assistant Secretary/Treasurer-Ms. Paulette Bruce and Committee Member-Mr. Colin David.
The new faces on the executive committee are Treasurer- Ms. Ann Gonsalves along with Committee Members-Ms. Tamica Harris, Mr. Monty Junior-Walcott and Mr. Tywell Lovell who is the youngest executive member ever at 17 years-old.
The club has informed that both Lovell and 24 year-old Junior Walcott will be championing the cause of the youths at the highest decision making level outside of the AGM and General Council.
President Gonsalves offered a brief comment following his re-election: “I am pleased to see that with four women and two youths under the age of 25, the new body is well represented in terms of gender and age. The few years that we have resuscitated the club has borne lots of fruits and we intend to continue along the pathway. We will continue to empower our players and work along with all entities that can enhance this objective including the EBFA and the GFF.
Covid-19 has had its challenges but we will rebound and continue to build this club and grow from strength to strength.”
Observing the AGM and overseeing the elections were EBFA President Mr. Kevin Anthony and Executive Member, Mr. Walter Scott.

 

