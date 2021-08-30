Latest update August 30th, 2021 12:59 AM

Touche Kosmetics Circuit Road Race… Curtis Dey wins open contest; Alex Leung, Sherwin Sampson, Susan Hamilton, Kwame Ridley & Talim Shah also in winners row

Aug 30, 2021 Sports

Female winner Susan Hamilton being rewarded.

Curtis Dey receives his prize from the Touche Kosmetics rep.

Kaieteur News – Team Evolutions Curtis Dey was unstoppable in the Open 15-lap contest in taking the top prize of $60,000 when the Touche Kosmetics Circuit Road Race around the outer circuit of the National Park came off yesterday, sanctioned by the Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) with approval from the National Covid-19 Task Force.
The Berbice-based Dey led home his teammate Paul De Nobrega with the We Stand United duo of Andre Padlock Greene and Andrew Hicks taking the third and fourth spots. Another Evolution rider, Christopher Chicken Legs Griffith ended fifth followed Team Cocos Marcus Keiler (Kaieteur/Attack Racing) to close out the top six positions.
Dey pocketed $60,000 with the other positions being awarded, $50,000, $40,000, $30,000, $20,000 and $10,000, respectively. There were also four sprint prizes on offer in this race worth, $5000, each.
There were five other categories contested yesterday, with the top three prizes being $50,000, $30,000 and $20,000, respectively.
The results are as follows: Juveniles – Alex Leung (We Stand United), Aaron Newtown (We Stand United), Ajani Cutting (Kaieteur/Attack Racing).
Juniors – Sherwin Sampson (Team Alanis), Mario Washington (Flying Ace), David Hicks (We Stand United).
Female – Suzanne Hamilton (Linden Bauxite Flyers), Clivecia Spencer (Team Cocos).
Veterans Under-50 – Kwame Ridley (Kaieteur/Attack Racing), Jaikarran Sookhai (Carlton Wheelers), Warren McKay (We Stand United).
Veterans Over- 50 – Talim Shaw (Flying Stars), Ian Deaf Boy Jackson (Flying Stars), Shameer Baksh (Carlton Wheelers). Except the Veterans Ove-50 race which was 6-laps, the others were 10-laps each.

Juvenile winner, Alex Leung collects his prize.

Rewarded for his success is Veteran Over-50 winner, Talim Shaw.

