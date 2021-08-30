Latest update August 30th, 2021 12:59 AM

Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Pandit beaten to death for reprimanding drunken men’s behaviour

Aug 30, 2021 News

Dead: Pandit, Rishi Bharrat

– Eleven in custody

Kaieteur News – Following his efforts to ward off a group of men who were imbibing and behaving in a disorderly fashion in front of his home, a Hindu priest and joiner of Crabwood Creek, lost his life after the said men struck him to death with pieces of wood.
Dead is Rishi Bharrat called ‘Haribole, of Lot 10, Grant 1806 Crabwood Creek, Upper Corentyne, Berbice.
Kaieteur News was informed that Bharrat ventured out of his home at approximately 22:15 hrs. on Saturday to confront the men who were imbibing opposite his home on a bridge. The 60-year-old had gone there after the men were using indecent language and behaving in a disorderly manner.
However, things got out of hand as an argument erupted and the group of men armed themselves with pieces of wood and battered Bharrat until he was no longer moving. His family, who was in the house, heard the commotion left their home to investigate. It was then that they saw Bharrat’s lifeless body on the ground. He was immediately picked up and rushed to the Skeldon Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
The wife of the deceased, Jasma Bharrat told this publication that Bharrat had earlier in the night, cautioned the men through his window about their disorderly behaviour, and peacefully asked them to desist and go elsewhere. The widow related that the men only continued their verbal abuse as they insulted him and the women living in the household. The grieving woman said Bharrat had called the police but “after he called the police and the police didn’t come he probably went out thinking talking to them would help.”

Members of Guyana Police Force with the wife and daughter of the deceased.

She added that there was an argument when he confronted the men, and based on the information provided to her by her son, one of the men dealt her husband a lash to his body. “When he fell on the ground the rest came, maybe he wasn’t unconscious but he fell and he could not help himself and then the rest came.”
According to the wife, police ranks had said they would come to the scene but they never showed up.
The woman who could hardly hold back her tears divulged that it is a regular occurrence for the men to gather opposite their home and imbibe, oftentimes playing loud music and hurling insults at them.
“This is a regular thing they go on with, they normally gather there, sit on the ground and on the bridge and drink, he would normally go out and try to clear them off and we had contacted the police several times in the past and they showed up, but the men always keep coming back and threatening him and my daughters and me, that they would double bank him and kill him, rape them girls or burn the house down”, she disclosed.
Bharrat leaves behind his wife, four children and a community that respected him.
Meanwhile, senior officers from the division yesterday paid a visit to the family and offered their condolences. Additionally, the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha issued a statement expressing sympathy for the death of Bharrat who gave his life in service to the Hindu society.
Investigations into the tragic incident are ongoing.

