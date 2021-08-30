Over 2500 new COVID-19 cases, 63 deaths recorded in August alone

Latest update August 30th, 2021 12:59 AM
Aug 30, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Out of the 25,323 confirmed novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases recorded in Guyana since the pandemic started in March last year, some 2,555 persons tested positive from August 1-27 alone.
Kaieteur News’ analysis shows that in that period as well, a total of 63 persons lost their lives after falling victim of the deadly disease. Most of them were women.
During this period too, specifically on August 24, the Ministry of Health recorded 207 new cases, making that the highest number of cases recorded within a 24 hour period than any other day of the month thus far. The least number of new cases recorded on a single day was August 8, which had 12 cases.
