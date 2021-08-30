“Oprah” jailed for robbing man who refused to do sexual transaction with him

Latest update August 30th, 2021 12:59 AM
Aug 30, 2021 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – Sherwin Anthony popularly known as ‘Oprah’ of James Street, Albouystown, Georgetown, was on Friday jailed after he pleaded guilty to robbing a man who had refused to do business with him.
The 33-year-old male sex worker pleaded guilty to the charge which stated, that on August 21, 2021, at Cornhill Street, Georgetown, while in the company of others and armed with a cutlass, he robbed Cromwell Ross one gold and silver fingering, one gold and silver cricket band, one Amazon electronic tablet, a jackhammer, a Samsung Galaxy J7 cell phone, a knife, and $100,000 in cash – totaling $305,500.
The charge was read to the defendant by Senior Magistrate, Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts. The court heard that on the day in question, Ross was proceeding in a southern direction on Cornhill Street, when the defendant walked passed him, turned back, and then approached him.
Kaieteur News understands that when the defendant saw this, he held onto Ross’ right hand and asked him if he is doing business. However, Ross responded in the negative and stated that he is going home.
Ross told investigators that the defendant then called four males who immediately surrounded him, one of whom was armed with a cutlass. As such, being fearful for his life, he handed over his ring, band, knife and tablet. One of the suspects then held onto the victim’s jackhammer that he was carrying and relieved him of it.
The suspects then made good their escape and Ross reported the matter to the nearest police station. An investigation was subsequently launched.
The police ranks later reported that on Wednesday August 25, 2021, Ross was walking along the Stabroek Market area when he saw ‘Oprah’ and alerted them. The defendant was arrested, placed in custody and subsequently charged.
