Minister Anthony hopeful reluctant health care workers will get vaccinated

Aug 30, 2021 News

– Says those who fail to produce PCR test will not be paid

Kaieteur News – While it is unfortunate that some health care workers are not unvaccinated, Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, was keen to note during a sideline interview with reporters last Thursday that he is confident this state of affairs will change soon.

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony

The Minister explained that over the past two weeks, the senior staff members at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) and the Linden Hospital Complex have been working to educate the health care workers at the various hospitals on the importance of being vaccinated.
“We are hopeful that eventually they will come around and understand that it is important for them to protect their own health, even if they only do it for that reason,” Minister Anthony noted.
The Minister said that he is confident in the unvaccinated nurses and others, and noted that as persons in the health field, they understand the science behind the vaccines. For this reasoning too, he encouraged the hesitant health care workers to think with the training they have, instead of doing so emotionally.
Moreover, the Minister stated during the interview, that unvaccinated medical personnel, who fail to provide a weekly negative PCR COVID-19 test, will be marked absent and will not be paid.
According to reports, the government had given unvaccinated health care workers and others until August 26, 2021, to get at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccines before the government’s mandatory, “no vaccine, no entry” policy came into effect.
However, last Thursday, unvaccinated health care workers from the GPHC and the Linden Hospital Complex, turned up to work only to be locked out of the respective compounds due to the fact, that they failed to provide a negative PCR test.
Kaieteur News had reported that the healthcare workers who were locked out of GPHC were adamant that they should not be forced to take the vaccine, since it is their human right to choose while adding, that if the hospital wants them to provide a negative PCR test regularly, then the medical institution should foot the bill.
However, Dr. Anthony maintained that the vaccine is not mandatory and added, that the unvaccinated health care workers have the choice to provide the weekly PCR test to gain entry to their places of employ.

Unvaccinated health care workers who failed to provide a negative PCR test, locked out of the GPHC compound last Thursday.

