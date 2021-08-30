Frank roll up he sleeves

Latest update August 30th, 2021 12:59 AM
Aug 30, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – Dem boys love it when dem big boys operate like ordinary mortals. Yesterday was one as dem days. De line at de Movie Tongue was lang. Nuff ah dem parents tek dem children fuh get vaccine and Frank bin deh pun de scene fuh monitor how things going.
De man realise how de line lang and he roll up he sleeve, put on he gloves and remember how he is a doctor and not just a Minister. De man operate like wan ordinary nurse and give dem children dem vaccine.
Dat is de example dem big one in office must set. Dem must be able to become ordinary workers again and do what dem used to do before dem come Minista.
Frank gat nuff advisors. He should send dem fuh roll up dem sleeves too. Dem might be worth more doing dat dan wah dem doing now.
Nuff ah dem Ministas should also do wah Frank do. Dem should roll up dem sleeves fuh a day or two each month and become a private citizen again.
Dem boys notice Priya deh. And dem notice how she going up to dem car window. But dem know dat she is no doctor, so dem boys nah know whether is legal advice she bin giving.
Dem gat another man in de government. He like walk. He specialty is touring playfields. But dem boys know he is no groundsman.
Talk half and nah ask wah de Vee Pee gan do!
