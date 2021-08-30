Former Best Hospital cook is nation’s latest centenarian

Latest update August 30th, 2021 12:59 AM
Aug 30, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Alma Clemenston Croal, a former cook at the West Demerara Regional (Best) Hospital, is the nation’s newest centenarian having marked her 100th birth anniversary last Thursday. Mrs. Croal marked the milestone with a thanksgiving service surrounded by her close relatives and well-wishers at her residence located Lot 613, Caneview Avenue, South Ruimveldt Gardens, Georgetown.
According to information disseminated by the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, the occasion was also marked by a visit of Deputy Director of Social Services, Hamwanttie Bisesar, and a team from the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security. The team presented Mrs. Croal with a hamper and other tokens.
Born on August 26, 1921, Mrs. Croal is originally from Bagotville, West Bank Demerara, and is said to be the last surviving sibling of her family. She moved to Georgetown after she was married and had seven children by the time she was 32 years old.
Interestingly enough, it was at this same age, that she was widowed; her husband George Croal passed away one day before her last child was born, leaving Mrs. Croal to fend for the household alone.
Mrs. Croal never remarried, and put her proverbial ‘hands to the wheel’ to ensure that her children were fed, clothed and educated. Speaking with this newspaper, the woman’s daughter Hermine Croal explained that her mother has a silent quiet strength about her.
“To this day, she is a keen listener and does consult much, but she is very observant,” the daughter said.
She praised her mother for being a phenomenal woman who worked tireless to ensure her children had the education that poverty denied her.
Aug 30, 2021
Aug 29, 2021
Aug 29, 2021
Aug 29, 2021
Aug 29, 2021
