Bosai employee burnt to death in company’s compound

Kaieteur News – An employee with Bosai Mineral Group, a Chinese bauxite company based in Linden, Region 10, was reportedly burnt to death yesterday.

He has been identified as Kersa Robertson, 39, of Central Ameila’s Ward Linden. Robertson worked as a Plant Operator with the company at its operations located along Republic Avenue Mackenzie, Linden.

Around 06:00Hrs yesterday, his colleagues reportedly heard him screaming and when they looked in his direction, the man was seen completely engulfed in flames and running around in the compound.

Police investigators were told that he eventually collapsed to the ground and his colleagues rushed to assist him. One of them managed to extinguish the flames that were consuming his body. According to a police report, they rushed him to the Linden Hospital Complex, but Robertson died two hours later while receiving treatment.

It is unclear what caused the Plant Operator to die such a tragic death, but police investigators are currently on the ground trying to ascertain the case. They learnt so far that Robertson had arrived there around 05:50hrs. He had reportedly walked into the foreman’s office and then left subsequently after for the compound.

A few moments later, he was on fire. Police recovered his haversack in a small concrete structure within the compound after canvasing the area, and inside they found, a box of matches and a burnt plastic bottle.

Bosai has since expressed condolences to his family via a post on its Facebook page.

“We are thinking of you, wishing you hope in the midst of sorrow, comfort in the midst of pain. If the people we love are stolen from us, the way to have them live on is to never stop loving them”. Bosai assured Robertson’s family.

Robertson is the third person to have died within the last 10 days alone at a foreign mining company’s operations.

On Friday August 20, a Troy Resources security guard, Xanier Fraser had drop dead while chasing off a group of pork-knockers from his company’s gold lands located in the Region Seven district.

Six days later, Gordon Mansfield, a chief security investigator employed with Aurora Gold Mines(AGM), another foreign owned gold mining company died after an AGM pick-up suffered a tyre blow-out.

Mansfield, a retired officer of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) was at the time being transported from the company’s mining operations located in the Region Seven to its Buck Hall facility located along the Essequibo River.