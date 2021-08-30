An appeal to Guyanese; chase the AFC into the Atlantic

Kaieteur News – I am in possession of verified facts from several persons in the AFC’s national executive committee (NEC) over the years the AFC was in power that would literally create the most nauseous feelings in humans wherever they are.

The blockade preventing the publication of these facts is threats of libel. Once I publish what these people told me how Cathy Hughes, Khemraj Ramjattan, Moses Nagamootoo, Raphael Trotman, David Patterson and Dominic Gaskin acted as AFC leaders and AFC ministers after 2015, libel writs will pour down like torrential rain.

I have written three times about an AFC minister (will not identify gender) who made the driver and the assistant open any door for him/her, whether it was the car door or the entrance to a building, even the gate of the AFC head office. So one night, fed up with this low life minister in front of several AFC personnel, I asked the minister to desist from such sickening behaviour. The minister did not stop it. I can’t name the minister for obvious reason.

Last Saturday, I publish the first interview with persons who were once in the nerve centre of the AFC. The others will describe in future columns what horrible humans the AFC leaders were. The first exposure was with Rajendra Bissessar and several pieces of information had to be redacted because of libel threats.

Guyanese have now been given reasons by the AFC why the AFC has tabled a no-confidence motion (NCM) against Region Four chairperson, Daniel Seeram from the PNC (please see my column of Thursday, August 26, 2021, “Gambit: AFC setting a trap for the PPP). If you are from another planet and you see these reasons you would not know that this very political party was in power for five years in which the most malignant, repugnant, undemocratic, cancerous, immoral corrupt forms of politics was heaped on this helpless nation.

In its press statement explaining the reasons for the NCM, the AFC told us that Seeram is hogging power. This is the last thing that should come out of the mouth of any AFC leader. Read the Bissessar interview in last Saturday edition of this paper about how a core of about six leaders in the AFC hogged power excluding genuine AFC fighters.

In its statement the AFC intoned that it has been excluded from decisions-making in the government of Region Four. This very party along with its partner the PNC won a national election by a coat of varnish – 4,500 votes and the election in Region Eight by one vote.

Yet this very party, the AFC, closed sugar estates affecting 7,050 employees and by extension 42,000 family members and relatives. No consultation was done with the people of Guyana. The AFC Member of Parliament for Berbice, Charrandass Persaud, went public with the admission that as the representative for Berbice he was not informed of the closure.

When television host of the Naim Chan Show asked Ramjattan why Charran was not consulted, he told Mr. Chan that PNC whip, Amna Ally, was the person to liaison with Charran. This has to be one of the most sickening caricatures in modern politics. Charran belongs to the AFC, is the AFC’s Berbice representative in Parliament, is a member of the AFC’s executive yet had to rely on the PNC’s General-Secretary to tell him what the government is doing in Berbice.

This is the very party that is tabling an NCM against the Region Four chairman at a time when its General-Secretary has been accused of taking a million-dollar bracelet from staff when he was a minister. The current minister of Home Affairs, Roberson Benn, has publicly said that over 60 percent of gun licence permits did not go through the final stages of the process. To date, no former AFC minister has sued Mr. Benn.

This is the very party that is tabling an NCM against the Region Four chairman when the eyes of the world are on a certain former AFC minister who signed what all Guyanese in and out of Guyana consider one of the most lopsided investment deals with a foreign investor. Yet there is no NCM against him by the AFC executives.

What should be the attitude of Guyanese to this horrible party that serves no purpose in this country? My appeal to Guyanese is to completely ignore the AFC, forget about the AFC, pay no attention to the AFC and use every mental effort that you can muster to drive the AFC into the Atlantic which is a place to throw away dead meat.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)