92 out of 938 schools scheduled to reopen fully in September

– others to operate on a rotational basis

Kaieteur News – With the reopening of schools set for September 6, 92 out of some 938 public schools across the country, are scheduled to reopen their doors for full face-to-face learning, while the remaining 846 are slated to reopen on a rotational basis.

The reopening of schools was on Friday announced by senior officials of the Ministry of Education during a press briefing at the National Centre for Educational Resource Development (NCERD).

Announcing the reopening of schools at the Nursery level, was the Assistant Chief Education Officer (CEO) of the Ministry of Education, Samatha Williams, who stated “41 of our 348 nursery schools will open their doors to full face-to-face engagement for learners, while the other 307 will operate on a rotation system. This rotation system will see Year One and Year Two learners attending schools on different days.”

To facilitate the opening of nursery schools, Williams said each school was guided and encouraged to prepare individualized operational plans which contained the availability of space, the number of students and teaching staff.

For the nursery level, students will be at schools for no less than four hours per week. There will also be no less than five children for a teacher, and this is to ensure adequate supervision of children. Each student too, will receive a home-based package provided by the Ministry which includes crayons, pencils, building blocks, wooden puzzles, flashcards, exercise books and activity books among other items.

Lastly, Williams concluded that school’s administration are encouraged that a robust sanitization plan be in place to ensure a clean environment for all students, and that parents are asked to talk with their children on how to maintain and practice all COVID-19 protocols during this time.

Meanwhile, the Chief Education Officer (CEO) of the Ministry, Dr. Marcel Hutson who rolled out the plans for the primary level, explained that for the new academic year 2021/2022, “44 of our primary schools across the country will be reopening fully, and that is fundamentally based on space that they actually have to accommodate our children observing the COVID-19 protocols… While another 413 which includes nine annexes will be operating on a rotational basis.”

For students who are in Grade Six, Dr. Hutson noted, that given that they are in examinations classes, they will be attending schools every day of the week. He added that the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) is scheduled to write sometime in July 2022, and students will be tested on the concept on the consolidated curriculum.

According to the CEO, the Grades Two, Four and Nine assessment will not be written in the new academic year because “our students have not been exposed to the way we would like them to be exposed. So it might not be a logical thing to have those examinations executed at this point in time.”

Further, at the secondary level, schools will be reopening for face-to-face learning based on the rollout of the vaccination campaign.

Last Thursday, the Education Ministry in collaboration with the Ministry of Health launched its vaccine programme for children 12 to 17 years who will be receiving the US-made Pfizer vaccine.

Assistant CEO with responsibility for Secondary schools, Jane-Ann Gonsalves said that seven schools across the country will reopened its doors for all level, while the remaining 126 schools will be operating on a rotational basis.

To this end, Gonsalves explained that “there are individualized plans which were crafted by the school’s administration in collaboration with their PTA and the Regional Democratic Council. At the secondary level, two modalities will be utilized for the reopening of schools which vary across the country and across regions based on the school’s location, capacity, enrollment and the number of teachers and the teaching staff.”

She concluded that it is compulsory for students in Grades Nine to 13 to attend school for face-t-face learning to facilitate the completion of their examinations curriculum and their School-Based Assessment (SBA).

The list of schools that will be reopened fully and the ones that will reopen on a rotational basis can be found on the link below.

https://education.gov.gy/en/index.php/sr#gsc.tab=0