59-year-old woman is country’s latest COVID-19 fatality

Aug 30, 2021

Kaieteur News – Yesterday, the Ministry of Health announced that a 59-year-old woman from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease has died while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 611.
Further, the Ministry via its daily COVID-19 dashboard recorded 176 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 25,323. Out of the number of confirmed cases, 13,066 persons are women while 12,257 are men.
Presently there are 26 persons who are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 105 persons in institutional isolation, 1,703 in home isolation and seven in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 22,878 persons who tested positive for the virus have recovered.

 

