Woman pursued bandits despite shots being fired at her

Kaieteur News – The woman who had trailed three armed bandits on Friday and slammed one into a gutter with her SUV had actually pursued them despite shots being fired at her.

The bandits had attacked the 44-year-old woman around 14:45hrs in front of her home located at Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD). She was at the time returning home after making a withdrawal from a bank in the area.

While she was turning onto her bridge, the bandits pulled up in a silver Toyota 212 and two of them, one armed with a gun, exited.

They reportedly walked up to her vehicle and demanded that she gave them money. The woman refused to comply and the bandit armed with a gun fired a shot at her. The bullet missed her but the other bandit took an opportunity to grab a brown envelope containing US$1500 cash and GYD$290,000 cash, a red iPhone XR and a multi-coloured bag containing a quantity of documents.

The bandits ran back to their car and sped off. The woman reversed her Audi SUV and sped off behind them too. As she chased them down, Kaieteur News understands, they fired one more shot at her vehicle but this did not deter the woman who accelerated her vehicle and eventually caught up with them.

She drove her car into their car and it turned turtle into a nearby drain. The bandits exited and decided to run away but one of them was not that lucky because the woman sped behind him and knocked him over.

Eyewitnesses had said the impact “pitched the man from the road into a nearby gutter where he remained stuck.”

Based on the video that was recorded of the aftermath, it could be seen that his body was bent into the shape of the letter “C” in the gutter. According to police, it was the nearby residents who had assisted their ranks in apprehending the bandit.

As they look for his accomplices, investigators said that up to press time last evening, he is still hospitalised because of the injuries he received. Meanwhile, cops have been able to recover the woman’s bag with the documents and her iPhone. They are hoping that they can recover the cash as well.