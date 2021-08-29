RE/MAX real estate office slated to open in Guyana

Kaieteur News – RE/MAX, one of the world’s leading franchisors in the real estate industry is scheduled to come to Guyana within the next two months. Founded in 1973, it currently has an office presence in more countries than any other real estate brands, operating in over 110 countries. They include the bordering neighbours to Guyana – Brazil, Venezuela and Suriname, each of which has a RE/MAX presence; Brazil alone has over 500 offices. Until now, Guyana was the only South American country without a RE/MAX franchise.

RE/MAX is distinguished by the largest market share in the world measured through volume of real estate transactions. It has achieved this distinction through its strength in being a fierce competitor for the best agents; their numbers now approximating 140,000.

Fitting the RE/MAX agent profile for hard work, popular Toronto Community Realtor Shiv Misir along with two partners have just now entered into a Master Franchise agreement with RE/MAX International to conduct real estate operations in Guyana. Of the two partners, Heeralall Naraine one – an established and successful entrepreneur who resides in Guyana – is taking on responsibility of handling local operations for the franchise.

According to a press release by the new franchise holders, Misir is being touted as having 33 years in real estate of which 25 plus years included working with RE/MAX as a broker in the residential and commercial fields in Canada.

Living in Canada since leaving Guyana forty years ago, Misir is said to have kept in close touch with the affairs in his homeland. Through these years, he was a constant visitor to the country, where he recognised the need for an organised, reputable real estate brand such as RE/MAX.

According to the statement, Misir was driven to leverage his vast real estate skills into the service of his former homeland, by a desire to help in its progress. After many years of analysis of the varying factors, the timing for this venture was now opportune.

Further, the statement pointed out that the large Guyanese expatriate community in Canada and USA currently surpasses Guyana’s entire local population.

Many of these expatriates recognising the business and investment opportunities arising out of the recent oil boom are seeking to return. With the concomitant influx of international brand name hotels, Fortune 500 regional head office, investment firms, etc., there will be many seeking to do business and establish a footing in Guyana.

At the local level, subdivisions, housing projects, all commercial and residential real estate going up can gain through this franchise, an international network through which to tag, access and attract international clientele into the country.

Possessing a wealth of natural resources, minerals, forestry capabilities and agriculture, in addition to oil and gas, Guyana also gets worldwide attention for ecotourism and majestic waterfalls.

RE/MAX setting foot in the country offers world class real estate professional services; in addition to a customer service backed by state of the art technology and constant innovation which combined will perpetuate their over 45 years track record in excellent customer service delivery.

Thus, the franchising foray in Guyana led by Misir with his team of established professionals is both timely and fitting.

In terms of timing, the Master Franchise office will be established by the end of September 2021 in the capital city of Georgetown. In the meantime, there are opportunities opening for potential franchisees, or for buying and selling real estate. To date, a number of people have already expressed interest in the opportunity to own a franchise.

With the expansion of housing into suburban areas and in line with government projection on future development in the country, there will be further opportunities in the expanding regions to own franchises to meet the growing needs.

To find out more, contact Shiv Misir at 416-275-7911, WhatsApp, or email at [email protected] In Guyana, contact Heeralall Naraine at 592-645-3423