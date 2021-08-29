Latest update August 29th, 2021 12:59 AM

Man attacks acquaintance with knife during home invasion

Aug 29, 2021

Kaieteur News – A man decided to invade the home of his friend yesterday and placed a knife to his neck before robbing him of his valuables and motorcycle.
Cops identified the friend as Hassan Ali, a 67-year-old resident of Huis ‘T’ Dieren Essequibo Coast, Region Two.
Ali’s home was invaded around 03:00hrs by two men and he is acquainted with one of them for some 20 years.
Ali told the cops that he was awoken from his sleep by someone choking him while placing a knife to his neck. The individual then reportedly proceeded to bind his hands behind his back with a wire. When Ali got a glimpse of the individual, he noticed that it was a man he has known for 20 years now.
The acquaintance together with an accomplice began cuffing Ali to his belly. After assaulting Ali, they reportedly put him to sit on a bed and stripped him of his Casio wristwatch before ransacking his house.
Ali told investigators that the men ransacked his home for half an hour.
They picked up his smartphone valued at $32,000 and a bag of cash that was left on a table. The men then rode away with Ali’s Honda XR motorcycle, which was parked in his kitchen.
After they left, Ali exited his home and jumped his fence into a neighbour’s yard. That neighbour untied Ali’s hands and took him to the Suddie Public Hospital for treatment.

